ERC begins distribution of humanitarian aid to liberated areas of Hudeidah

The distribution of humanitarian aid in Hodeidah's liberated areas aims to ease the suffering of the Yemeni civilians who continue to face severe economic hardship under the occupation of the Houthi militia.

The distribution of humanitarian aid coincides with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr and was dispatched in liberated areas in Hodeidah as well as other Yemeni areas along the Red Sea coast that are no longer under Houthi control.

Dr. Al Hassan Ali Taher, Governor of Hudeidah highlighted in a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the UAE’s significant efforts to support Yemen, its people and its legitimate government has not wavered.

"The UAE is doing all it can to liberate Yemen from the control of the Iranian-backed Houthis. It is providing the necessary aid to alleviate the hardships caused by the militia. The UAE is also engaged in massive efforts to rebuild the country’s infrastructure, focused heavily on hospitals and schools. Its efforts to bring life back to normalcy in liberated areas are commendable. The UAE's humanitarian initiatives have had a great positive impact on the living conditions of the Yemenis," the Governor explained.

Hareb Al Awani, Member of the ERC Team on the Red Sea Coast of Yemen, said that the ERC is also supporting the current efforts to liberate Hudeidah through launching development projects.

He highlighted that "The people of the liberated areas of Hodeidah expressed their happiness at the arrival of the urgent humanitarian aid and thanked the UAE’s leadership for their care and support. They said that this continued support by the UAE is a testament to the depth and solid foundations of relations between the two countries."

The ERC dispatched an emergency relief bridge consisting of ten UAE vessels carrying 35,000 tonnes of foodstuffs, as well as an emergency aid airlift that includes seven flights carrying 14,000 food parcels to the Yemeni people. Also dispatched are 100 trucks carrying aid purchased from local markets.

The UAE has contributed US$3.7 million to aid to Yemen from April 2015 to May 2018; focused primarily on healthcare, education, security, public facilities, infrastructure and reconstruction and directly benefiting 13.8 million Yemenis, of which 5.3 million are children.

The UAE has also pledged US$500 million to support the UN Humanitarian Response Plan for Yemen in 2018, in addition to US$70 million to renovate seaports and airports.

The UAE has also set up a humanitarian assistance office in Yemen to provide field support to international aid organisations with the aim of expediting emergency response to civilians in need.