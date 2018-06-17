UAE, Zimbabwe sign cooperation agreements

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, signed both agreements for the UAE while Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, signed the MoU, with the attendance of Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe.

Al Hashemy and Dr. Al Jaber also met with Mnangagwa on the sidelines of the signing, where they delivered the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as well as their wishes for Zimbabwe, to achieve advancement and growth.

They added that the UAE aims to strengthen its relations with Zimbabwe and the whole of Africa, especially in the areas of investment and commercial exchange, which will help support the stability and development of the African continent and provide greater opportunities for economic cooperation and joint investments.