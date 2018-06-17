ERC organises Eid entertainment trip for orphans in Abyan, Yemen

  • Sunday 17, June 2018 in 6:45 PM
  • Part of ERC’s entertainment trip in Zinjibar District
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, organised an entertainment trip at the Martyr Salmeen Corniche in Zinjibar District, Abyan Governorate, for hundreds of orphaned children, with the aim of making them happy during Eid Al Fitr.
The ERC volunteer team in Abyan distributed gifts to the children, who played various games during the trip, which is part of the ERC’s efforts to ease their pain and suffering. 
 
Khalid Haytham, Coordinator of Local and International Organisations in the Governorate, thanked the UAE and its humanitarian arm in Yemen, the ERC, while praising their efforts and support for Yemenis, which reflects the deep relations between the two countries and their people.
 
The local people thanked the ERC for enabling the children to experience joy during Eid.