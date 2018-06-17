ERC organises Eid entertainment trip for orphans in Abyan, Yemen

The ERC volunteer team in Abyan distributed gifts to the children, who played various games during the trip, which is part of the ERC’s efforts to ease their pain and suffering.

Khalid Haytham, Coordinator of Local and International Organisations in the Governorate, thanked the UAE and its humanitarian arm in Yemen, the ERC, while praising their efforts and support for Yemenis, which reflects the deep relations between the two countries and their people.

The local people thanked the ERC for enabling the children to experience joy during Eid.