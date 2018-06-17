ERC delegation presents Eid gifts for oncology Centre at Ibn Sina Specialist Hospital in Mukalla, Yemen

The delegation was reassured on the patients in line with the philanthropic authority's keenness on drawing smiles on patients' faces and alleviating their suffering during Eid al-Fitr.

Ahmed Al Niyadi, Head of ERC in Hadramaut, emphasised the importance of the visit as it has brought joy and happiness for the patients and the children during the festivity. He also highlighted enthusiasm shown by members of the team who were keen to bring joy for the needy people and patients.

In Tarim District of the Hadramaut Governorate, the ERC team also distributed Eid gifts and toys among children in public parks to share them the joy of Eid and ease their suffering.

Beneficiaries extended thanks and appreciation to the UAE's leadership and people for supporting the fraternal people of Yemen and meeting their needs.