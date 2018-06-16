Over 1.2 million worshippers, visitors received at Sheikh Zayed Mosque during Ramadan

Dozens of large portable air conditioning systems and large red and gold carpets were placed into the mosque’s central courtyard as the organisers spared no effort to welcome the influx of worshippers for the holy month.

In more detail, up to 854,090 Muslims broke their fasting at the mosque, 289,921 came for prayers, and 107,608 visitors were welcomed by the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center administration throughout the month.

Renowned imams Sheikh Idrees Abkar, and Sheikh Yahia Ayshan took turning, leading Ishaa and Taraweeh prayers that brought together around 110,158 worshippers, and Tahjud which saw around 109,388 people who were offered nightly lectures on different subjects related to the culture and ethics of Ramadan, primarily the values of tolerance, peaceful co-existence, compassion and mercy.

"Since its establishment, Sheikh Zayed Mosque has been enjoying the full support of the UAE's wise leadership, and it is this backing we receive from our leaders that has turned the mosque to a favoured destination for fasting Muslims and worshippers from different nationalities and cultures, including men, women and families," said Dr. Yousef Al Obaidly, Director - General of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center.

"The mosque echoes those sublime religious and cultural values instilled by late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who bequeathed a noble legacy to his countrymen that earned our nation a unique place in the world through his far-sighted social and political vision," he added.