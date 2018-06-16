Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of friendly countries

This came during phone calls with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King Mohammed VI of Morocco, King Abdullah II of Jordan, President Abdul Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt, and President of Afghanistan, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed conveyed the best wishes of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan for good health and happiness and further progress, security and stability to their countries and peoples.

The Saudi, Moroccan, Jordanian, Egyptian and Afghan leaders reciprocated warm greetings with Sheikh Mohamed, praying to Allah the Almighty to sustain the progress and prosperity of the UAE under the leadership of President Khalifa bin Zayed whom they wished good health and wellbeing.

In the meantime, and over a phone conversation with Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, Sheikh Mohamed explored paths to further strengthen the privileged relations between the two countries, with the Indian leader expressing wishes for continued progress and prosperity to the UAE. Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the deep relations binding the two friendly nations.