Hazza bin Zayed offers condolences to families of nation's martyrs

In the presence of Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Sheikh Hazza, who was accompanied by a number of senior officials and dignitaries, prayed to Allah Almighty to have mercy on the martyr's soul and to grant him eternal peace and to provide his family with patience and solace.

Sheikh Hazza offered his condolences as well to the families of martyrs 1st Corporal Obaid Hamdan Saeed Al Abdouli and Sergeant Khamis Abdullah Al Zeyoudi in Fujairah as well as the family of First Warrant Officer Ali Mohammed Rashid Al Hassani in Al Ain.

Reaffirming the UAE leadership's pride of the country's noble martyrs who sacrificed their very lives in service of the homeland, Sheikh Hazza, while visiting the mourning majlis of each of the four martyrs, prayed to Allah Almighty to have mercy on their souls and to grant them eternal peace and to provide their families with patience and solace.