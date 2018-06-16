Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to family of martyr Al Hassani

  • Saturday 16, June 2018 in 8:46 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Department of Transport, Saturday offered his condolences to the family of the nation's martyr First Warrant Officer Ali Mohammed Rashid Al Hassani.
Martyr Al Hassani fell while carrying out his duty as part of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition’s ‘Operation Restoring Hope’ in support of legitimacy in Yemen.
 
While visiting the mourning majlis in Al Ain, Sheikh Theyab prayed to Allah Almighty to have mercy on the martyr's soul and to grant him eternal peace and to provide his family with comfort and solace.
 
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed also expressed their heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family.