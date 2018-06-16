Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to family of martyr Al Hassani

Martyr Al Hassani fell while carrying out his duty as part of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition’s ‘Operation Restoring Hope’ in support of legitimacy in Yemen.

While visiting the mourning majlis in Al Ain, Sheikh Theyab prayed to Allah Almighty to have mercy on the martyr's soul and to grant him eternal peace and to provide his family with comfort and solace.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed also expressed their heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family.