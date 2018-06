Beneficiaries expressed their thanks and gratitude to the UAE and said the charitable gesture had brought joy to their children. They stated that the UAE's humanitarian assistance to the Yemeni people reflects its noble values, embedded by the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed, and is being pursued today by the current leadership.

The ERC has also distributed Eid al-Fitr clothing and zakat in liberated governorates of Aden, Abyan, Lahej and Taiz.