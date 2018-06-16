Families of Yemeni martyrs receive ERC financial assistance

The assistance, ordered by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, is being delivered by the ERC in collaboration with local authorities.

Major General Faraj Salmeen Al Bahsani, Governor of Hadramaut, representatives of the ERC, in addition to military and security commanders, senior local officials and families of martyrs were present during the distribution ceremony.

Addressing the audience, Major General Faraj Al Bahsani thanked the UAE leadership for its consistent support to the people of Hadramaut who, he said, would never forget these noble stances.

Beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the UAE leadership and people for standing with the families of martyrs and taking care of their children.