ERC Representative in Lahej, AbduIlah Al-Radfani, said that the aid authority's volunteers distributed Eid clothing to 400 orphans and children of Yemen's martyrs. Eid clothing provided to underprivileged children in Lahej during the Eid al-Fitr programme was valued at a total of SR80,000, he explained.

Beneficiaries expressed their thanks and gratitude to the UAE and its humanitarian arm, the ERC, that continues to provide relief aid and development assistance in the Yemeni governorate.