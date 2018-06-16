Food assistance programme in Yemen's Lahej Governorate concluded

Beneficiaries thanked the ERC for this kind gesture and for its efforts to deliver humanitarian assistance to those in need in the governorate.

They said humanitarian, developmental and relief projects being undertaken by the ERC, in celebration of the Year of Zayed, have answered the needs of thousands of low-income families who are experiencing dire economic conditions as a result of the war, waged by the terrorist Houthi militias.

The ERC is implementing a raft of humanitarian, developmental, relief, sheltering and services projects in the Governorate of Lahej and other liberated governorates.