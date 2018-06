The aid distribution is in line with the support provided by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, where the total number of meals distributed was 12,760.

Beneficiaries expressed their gratitude for the humanitarian aid and food assistance support provided by the UAE aid authority during the Holy Month of Ramadan.