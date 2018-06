Martyr Al Khatri died while performing duties as part of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition's 'Operation Restoring Hope' in Yemen.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed expressed his heartfelt condolences during his visit to the family of the martyr in Ras Al Khaimam. He prayed to Allah Almighty to have mercy on the martyr's soul and to grant him eternal peace and to provide his family with patience and solace.