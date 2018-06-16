Sheikha Fatima's humanitarian campaign organises activities for Rohingya children

Emirati youth volunteers helped facilitate the children's activities across refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. The volunteering initiative took place in partnership with the Zayed Giving Initiative, General Women's Union, Dar Al-Ber Association, Sharjah Charity House and the Saudi German Hospitals Group, in coordination with the Hope Foundation for Women and Children of Bangladesh.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Women's Union, said that the Sheikha Fatima humanitarian campaign volunteers presented exemplary initiative while organising activities to bring joy to refugee children during the Holy Month of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

She went on to say that H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, pays great attention to the plight of Rohingya refugees, especially children.

Volunteers distributed gifts and games to the children, and also conducted various recreational, health, educational and art activities, Al Suwaidi explained.