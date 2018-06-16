ERC sends aid convoy to liberated areas in Hodeidah, Yemen

The aid convoy is consistent with the ERC's ongoing humanitarian and relief assistance as part of a strategic plan to support the liberated governorates by providing humanitarian, developmental and services aid as per the UAE leadership's directives to stand with the Yemeni people.

The ERC said it would send more aid convoys to the liberated areas in the Governorate of Hodeidah.

Upon the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and supervision of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of the ERC, the country's key aid provider has commenced emergency aid operations via air and sea relief bridges in Hodeidah.

The ERC emergency relief bridge consists of ten UAE vessels carrying 13,500 tons of foodstuffs, as well as an emergency aid airlift that includes three flights carrying 10,436 food baskets.