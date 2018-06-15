Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM attend signing of MOUs

The MOUs signing ceremony, which took place at the Jubilee Palace in Addis Ababa, was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of Ethiopia .

The two countries signed an MOU on reciprocal exemption of holders of diplomatic passport in the two countries from pre-entry visa requirement. It was signed by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Workneh Gebeyehu, Ethiopian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Sheikh Abdullah and Gebeyehu signed another MOU to form a joint consular committee with the aim of creating a mechanism for exchange of information and coordination on consular affairs, as well as addressing issues related to citizens between the two countries.

An MOU on economic cooperation was signed between the two countries to facilitate all forms of economic and technical cooperation between the two countries. It was signed by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy and Abrham Tekeste, Ethiopian Minister of Finance and Economic Cooperation. Al Mansouri and Fozia Amin, Ethiopian Minister of Culture and Tourism, later signed an MOU on tourism cooperation.

Afterwards, an MOU was signed on cultural cooperation, aimed at establishing a solid foundation for cooperation on the field of culture and knowledge development, especially the areas of antiquities, arts and libraries. It was signed by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development and Fozia Amin, Ethiopian Minister of Culture and Tourism.

An MOU was signed between the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) and the National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE). It was signed by Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the ADFD andTeklewold Atnafu, Governor of the NBE. They also signed another MOU between the ADFD and the Federal Government of Ethiopia.

Present were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Transport; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Faris Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Advisor at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA; Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Ahmed Al Mail Al Zaabi, Charge D'Affaires at the UAE Embassy in Addis Ababa; Mohammed Al Abbar, Chairman of Emaar Properties; Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, and Isa Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Borad Chairman of Etisalat.