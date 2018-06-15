Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Ethiopia

Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, along with children holding garlands of flowers, received His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed upon his arrival at Addis Ababa International Airport.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed was received by Ali during an official ceremonial reception, where they walked up the dais. A band played the national anthems of the UAE and Ethiopia, followed by a 21-gun salute. They then inspected the guard of honour.

An Ethiopian folklore troupe performed traditional songs to welcome H.H. Sheikh Mohamed.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed shook hands with Ethiopian ministers and senior officials while Ali greeted members of his delegation, which included Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahya, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Transport.

Also accompanying Sheikh Mohamed were Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Faris Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Advisor at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA; Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Ahmed Al Mail Al Zaabi, Charge D'Affaires at the UAE Embassy in Addis Ababa; Mohammed Al Abbar, Chairman of Emaar Properties; Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, and Isa Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Borad Chairman of Etisalat.

Following their arrival at the Jubilee Palace, Ali took H.H. Sheikh Mohamed on a tour.