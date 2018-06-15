Deputy CoS visits UAE forces in Red Sea Coast of Yemen

Lt. General Al Mazrouei, who was accompanied by a number of the UAE Armed Forces senior officers, conveyed Eid greetings from President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their appreciation to the great role being played in support of the brotherly people of Yemen.

He was briefed on the progress of current military operation to liberate the Governorate of Hodeidah.