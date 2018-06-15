Tahnoun bin Mohammed offers condolences to family of martyr Al Hassani

  • Friday 15, June 2018 in 6:15 PM
  • Sheikh Tanhnoun during his visit to mourning majlis in Umm Ghafa in Al Ain City
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in the Eastern Region, Friday offered his heartfelt condolences to the family of the nation's martyr First Warrant Officer Ali Mohammed Rashid Al Hassani, who fell while carrying out his duty as part of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition’s ‘Operation Restoring Hope’ in support of legitimacy in Yemen.
While visiting the mourning majlis in Umm Ghafa in Al Ain City, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed prayed to Allah Almighty to have mercy on the martyr's soul and to grant him eternal peace, and to provide his family with comfort and solace.
 
Also offering condolences with Sheikh Tahnoun were Sheikh Hazza bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Under-Secretary of the Court of the Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, Brigadier Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Director-General of the Security and Ports Affairs at Abu Dhabi Police, and Sheikh Dhiyab bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan.