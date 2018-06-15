Tahnoun bin Mohammed offers condolences to family of martyr Al Hassani

Sheikh Tanhnoun during his visit to mourning majlis in Umm Ghafa in Al Ain City

While visiting the mourning majlis in Umm Ghafa in Al Ain City, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed prayed to Allah Almighty to have mercy on the martyr's soul and to grant him eternal peace, and to provide his family with comfort and solace.

Also offering condolences with Sheikh Tahnoun were Sheikh Hazza bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Under-Secretary of the Court of the Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, Brigadier Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Director-General of the Security and Ports Affairs at Abu Dhabi Police, and Sheikh Dhiyab bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan.