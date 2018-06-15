Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid al-Fitr Prayer, receives well-wishers

  • Friday 15, June 2018 in 6:09 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region, performed the Eid al-Fitr prayer Friday morning alongside worshipers at Al Mutaredh Grand Mosque in Al Ain.
Performing prayers by Sheikh Tahnoun's side were Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council, Sheikh Mansour bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Sheikh Hazza bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Sheikh Theyab bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.
 
Following the prayers, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed received well-wishers on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.