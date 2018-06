The Emirates Red Crescent is making great efforts to help the Yemeni people get rid of their current economic hardship that has been caused by overthrowing of the legitimate government by the Houthi militias.

Beneficiaries, who are living in poor villages located in remote areas, praised the project that echoes the deeply relationship between the Emirati and Yemeni people.