Ajman Ruler receives Eid al-Fitr well-wishers

The visitors wished them well and for further progress and pride to the UAE and its people under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid also received Eid al-Fitr greetings from a number of Sheikhs, key officials in the government and private departments, top military and police officials, dignitaries, citizens and residents.

The reception was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Ajman Ruler's Representative for Administrative and Financial Affairs, Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Tourism Development Department, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman's Ruler Court, and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.