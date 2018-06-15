Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed relay Eid greetings to brave soldiers in Yemen

  • Friday 15, June 2018 in 4:02 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have video conferenced UAE Armed Forces situated in Yemen's Red Sea Coast on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.
Their Highnesses expressed their profound pride in the nation's brave soldiers performing their military duties in restoring legitimacy in Yemen.
 
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said that the UAE leaders and people expressed their congratulations and well wishes on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr. He added, "We wish you success on your endeavours during this historic time."
 
On his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed prayed to Allah the Almighty for the safe return of the nation's soldiers to their homeland. "Eid Mubarak to you and your families," he added.
 
In turn, the soldiers relayed their well wishes for Eid Al-Fitr to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and Their Highnesses, Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, reiterating their firm stance and pride in defending the nation and supporting their brothers in Yemen.