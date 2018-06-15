Mohammed bin Rashid receives Eid al-Fitr well-wishers

Accepting the greeting alongside Sheikh Mohammed were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance. Sheikh Mohammed also received Eid greetings from tribesmen, ministers, citizens and residents.

During the meeting, they wished His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid well and further progress, prosperity and stability under the wise leadership. Sheikh Mohammed exchanged Eid al-Fitr greetings with the audience.