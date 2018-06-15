Mohamed bin Zayed performs Eid al-Fitr Prayer

Performing prayers by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed's side were H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative, Sheikh Isa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Department of Transport in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance.

Also performing prayers alongside the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi were a number of sheikhs, senior officials, diplomats, citizens and residents.

The sermon, delivered by Dr. Mohammed Mattar Salem Al Kaabi, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, highlighted the joyous holiday, stressing its timing to promote love and peace, which Al Kaabi said are the main goals of Islam, expressing hope for it to be achieved around the world.

Dr. Al Kaabi, pointed out that the Eid is an occasion to strengthen communication with family, creating love and affection between relatives.

He prayed for the UAE to remain a land full of peace and security. He also prayed to Allah for blessings for President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Royal Highnesses Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates.

He prayed for the mothers, fathers, wives and families of the martyrs to be compensated with good rewards and bestowed with patience and peace. He also prayed for the triumph of the UAE and Arab Coalition who came together to restore the rights of people, wishing the people of Yemen prosperity and stability.

Following the prayers, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed exchanged congratulations with worshipers on the occasion.