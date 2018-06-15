Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with GCC leaders

During these conversations, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed conveyed the best wishes of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the GCC leaders for good health and happiness and further progress, security and stability for their countries and peoples.

The Kuwaiti, Saudi, Bahrain leaders reciprocated warm greetings with Sheikh Mohamed, praying to Allah the Almighty to sustain the progress and prosperity of the UAE under the leadership of President Khalifa bin Zayed whom they wished good health and wellbeing.