Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with GCC leaders

  • Friday 15, June 2018 in 2:59 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has exchanged, during telephone conversations, congratulations on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr with Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, Prince Mohammed Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Saudi Crown Prince, and Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahraini Crown Prince.
During these conversations, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed conveyed the best wishes of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the GCC leaders for good health and happiness and further progress, security and stability for their countries and peoples.
 
The Kuwaiti, Saudi, Bahrain leaders reciprocated warm greetings with Sheikh Mohamed, praying to Allah the Almighty to sustain the progress and prosperity of the UAE under the leadership of President Khalifa bin Zayed whom they wished good health and wellbeing.