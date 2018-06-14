ERC sends urgent aid convoys to Al Jabaliya in Hodeidah

The distribution of food baskets to the people of the mountainous area, located on the link between the Zubaid and Tahita Haidita districts of Hodeidah Governorate on the Red Sea Coast of Yemen after liberation from the Houthi militia, is part of the humanitarian and relief programmes provided by the UAE to the Yemeni people .

Hareb Al Awani, Deputy Representative of the ERC in the Red Sea Coast, said that the distribution of the assistance to the population of the liberated areas in Yemen's Red Sea Coast and the mountainous people of Hodeidah comes within the framework of the keenness of the UAE's wise leadership to support the Yemeni people to overcome their difficult conditions and alleviate their suffering.

The Philanthropic organisation carries relief campaign which aims to improve the living conditions of the fraternal people of Yemen through distribution of the humanitarian and relief assistance and carrying out development projects to help them overcome the dire conditions imposed by the Houthi militia.

Beneficiaries expressed their appreciation for the aid which is a continuation of the UAE's humanitarian, relief and developmental approach in Yemen.