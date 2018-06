The service was performed at the Martyrs Mosque in Al Ain in the presence of family members of martyr Ali Mohammed Rashid Al Hassani.

The General Headquarters (GHQ) of the UAE Armed Forces announced on Wednesday the martyrdom of four of its brave servicemen in Yemen.

The worshippers prayed to Allah The Almighty to rest their souls in eternal peace, and accept them with the prophets and martyrs and bestow patience and solace on their families.