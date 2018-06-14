Absentee funeral prayer offered for UAE martyrs

The worshippers prayed to Allah The Almighty to rest their souls in eternal peace, to accept them with the prophets and martyrs and bestow patience and solace on their families.

They also expressed pride at the acts of patriotism of the UAE Armed Forces' servicemen and their sacrifices in the battlefields in defence of legitimacy, justice and the right of the Yemeni people to peaceful and stable life.

The General Headquarters (GHQ) of the UAE Armed Forces announced on Wednesday martyrdom of the four brave servicemen; Sub-Lieutenant Khalifa Saif Saeed Al Khatri; First Warrant Officer Ali Mohammed Rashid Al Hassani; Sergeant Khamis Abdullah Khamis Al Zeyoudi; and First Corporal Obaid Hamdan Saeed Al Abdouli.

The GHQ extended its condolences to the families of the martyrs, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest their souls in eternal peace, and bestow patience and solace on their families.