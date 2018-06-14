ERC holds two iftars in Abyan, Dhala in Yemen

  • Thursday 14, June 2018 in 10:19 PM
  • Part of the ERC iftar
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, held a group iftar in the Al Huda Mosque in Al Hosn, Abyan Governorate, as per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to help the Yemeni people overcome their dire economic conditions.
Sheikh Abu Bakr Salem Al Haj, Imam of Al Huda Mosque, and local residents who attended the iftar thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the ERC.
 
In Dhala Governorate, the ERC held an iftar for teachers in Al Azariq District, which saw the provision of 600 meals, as part of its Ramadan iftar project in Yemen’s liberated and as per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed.
 
The teachers thanked the ERC for its generous gesture while stressing that providing the iftar meals gave them moral support and is an appreciation of their efforts.