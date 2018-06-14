ERC holds two iftars in Abyan, Dhala in Yemen

Sheikh Abu Bakr Salem Al Haj, Imam of Al Huda Mosque, and local residents who attended the iftar thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the ERC.

In Dhala Governorate, the ERC held an iftar for teachers in Al Azariq District, which saw the provision of 600 meals, as part of its Ramadan iftar project in Yemen’s liberated and as per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed.

The teachers thanked the ERC for its generous gesture while stressing that providing the iftar meals gave them moral support and is an appreciation of their efforts.