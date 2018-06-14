Fujairah CP performs absentee funeral prayer for souls of nation's martyrs

Sheikh Mohammed Al Sharqi, members of the families of martyrs Sergeant Khamis Abdullah Khamis Al Zeyoudi and First Corporal Obaid Hamdan Saeed Al Abdouli as well as a number Sheikhs, top armed forces and police officers, heads of local government departments, dignitaries and crowds of worshippers performed the prayer and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest their souls in eternal peace, and bestow patience and solace on their families.

The General Headquarters (GHQ) of the UAE Armed Forces announced on Wednesday the martyrdom of four of its brave servicemen in Yemen.