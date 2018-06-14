Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders on Eid al-Fitr

Sheikh Hazza wished President Khalifa continued good health, and welfare and wellbeing for the UAE people and resident communities.

He also congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, on the religious occasion.