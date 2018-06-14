Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates President, UAE Rulers on Eid al-Fitr

  • Thursday 14, June 2018 in 11:43 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed extended greetings and best wishes for President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa on the occasion. He also wished him good health and happiness and prayed to Allah the Almighty to protect him in order to pursue the development process of the country as well as further progress, welfare and development for the UAE.
 
Sheikh Mohamed also congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members Rulers of the Emirates, Deputy Rulers, Emirati people and expatriate residents.
 
Sheikh Mohamed also congratulated the brave soldiers of the UAE Armed Forces in the battlefield and prayed to Allah the Almighty to support and preserve them.