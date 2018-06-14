RAK Ruler performs absentee funeral prayer for the soul of nation's martyr Khalifa Al Khatri

  • Thursday 14, June 2018 in 11:24 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, performed on Thursday the absentee funeral prayer for the soul of the nation's martyr Sub-Lieutenant Khalifa Saif Saeed Al Khatri, who fell along with other three heroes while performing their duties as part of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition's 'Operation Restoring Hope' in Yemen.
During the prayer, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqre Al Qasimi, and a number of Sheikhs, senior local government officials and crowds of worshippers prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace, and bestow patience and solace on his family.
 
The General Headquarters (GHQ) of the UAE Armed Forces announced on Wednesday the martyrdom of four of its brave servicemen in Yemen.
 
The crowd of worshippers also performed the absentee funeral prayer for the souls of the other nation's martyrs.