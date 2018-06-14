RAK Ruler performs absentee funeral prayer for the soul of nation's martyr Khalifa Al Khatri

During the prayer, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqre Al Qasimi, and a number of Sheikhs, senior local government officials and crowds of worshippers prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace, and bestow patience and solace on his family.

The General Headquarters (GHQ) of the UAE Armed Forces announced on Wednesday the martyrdom of four of its brave servicemen in Yemen.

The crowd of worshippers also performed the absentee funeral prayer for the souls of the other nation's martyrs.