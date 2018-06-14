UAE leaders receive Eid al-Fitr greetings

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa also received Eid greetings from US President Donald Trump, President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, President of Gabon Ali Bongo Ondimba, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, and Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud al-Said, Oman's Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have also received similar congratulatory cables on the occasion.