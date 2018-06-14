UAE leaders receive Eid al-Fitr greetings

  • Thursday 14, June 2018 in 11:52 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received congratulatory cables on the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr from King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman, King Abdullah II of Jordan, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt, President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi of Yemen, and President Beji Caid Essebsi of Tunisia.
President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa also received Eid greetings from US President Donald Trump, President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, President of Gabon Ali Bongo Ondimba, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, and Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud al-Said, Oman's Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers.
 
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have also received similar congratulatory cables on the occasion.