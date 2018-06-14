Mansour bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Shawanna Al-Busaidiyah

  • Thursday 14, June 2018 in 8:22 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, on Thursday offered his condolences to Sayyid Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Oman's Minister of Heritage and Culture, Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, Adviser to Sultan Qaboos bin Said, as well as to Sayyid Adham bin Tariq Al Said, on the death of their mother Sayyida Shawanna bint Hamoud Al-Busaidiyah.
This came during a visit by Sheikh Mansour to the Sultanate of Oman on Thursday to offer his condolences, where he expressed his sincere sympathy to the family of the deceased and prayed to Allah the Almighty to bless her soul with mercy in Paradise and bestow solace to her family Ahmed Jumaa Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice, and Faris Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Advisor to the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, accompanied Sheikh Mansour.