Mansour bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Shawanna Al-Busaidiyah

This came during a visit by Sheikh Mansour to the Sultanate of Oman on Thursday to offer his condolences, where he expressed his sincere sympathy to the family of the deceased and prayed to Allah the Almighty to bless her soul with mercy in Paradise and bestow solace to her family Ahmed Jumaa Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice, and Faris Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Advisor to the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, accompanied Sheikh Mansour.