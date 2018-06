The ERC field team provided 6,500 food parcels to the citizens of Nisab District, who thanked the UAE for supporting the Yemeni people and praised the ERC’s efforts for delivering the aid.

Ahmed Al Niyadi, ERC Representative in Shabwa, highlighted the ERC’s desire to continue its charity work, improve the lives of Yemenis, and help large numbers of beneficiaries while pointing out that Emirati humanitarian aid will continue to fulfil their need from food supplies.