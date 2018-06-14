Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Sultan Qaboos on death of Shawanna Al-Busaidiyah

The Ajman Ruler sent similar messages to Sayyid Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Oman's Minister of Heritage and Culture, Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, Adviser to Sultan Qaboos bin Said as well as to Sayyid Adham bin Tariq Al Said.

Sheikh Humaid expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to Sultan Qaboos and prayed to Allah the Almighty to bless her soul with mercy in Paradise and bestow solace to her family.

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, also sent similar messages to Sultan Qaboos.