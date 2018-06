The event was attended by the Director-General of Sirah Directorate and the Director-General of the National Cancer Control Foundation, as well as many female representatives of civil society organisations.

In her speech during the event, Dr. Ashraq Al-Sibai, Under-Secretary of the Yemeni Ministry of Health, congratulated the cancer survivors and thanked the ERC for supporting local health awareness campaigns.

A group iftar dinner was also hosted for the participants.