Sheikh Sultan sent similar messages to Sayyid Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Oman's Minister of Heritage and Culture, Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, Adviser to Sultan Qaboos bin Said as well as to Sayyid Adham bin Tariq Al Said.

The President's Representative expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to Sultan Qaboos and prayed to Allah the Almighty to bless her soul with mercy in Paradise and bestow solace to her family.