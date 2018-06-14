Saif bin Zayed attends signing of MoU to regulate light air sports

The signing was attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister for Tolerance; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Ali bin Subaih Al Kaabi, Customs Commissioner and Chairman of the FCA, and several government officials and officers of the ministries of defence and interior.

The MoU was signed by Major General Dr. Ahmed Al Raisi, Inspector-General and Chairman of the Committee of Following the Execution of the Light Air Sports System, Omar bin Ghaleb, Deputy Director-General of the GCAA; Mohammed Juma Buossaiba, Director-General of the FCA; Abdullah Abdul Qader Al Maeeni, Director-General of ESMA, and Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Deputy Director-General of the TRA.

The MoU is a step forward towards the unification of efforts and exchange of knowledge and expertise between government institutions. This is in implementation of the wise leadership’s directives and the strategic plans of all parties to regulate the practice of light air sports to guarantee consumer rights and meet safety requirements.

The MoU aims to strengthen coordination between the signing bodies within the framework of implementing the rules of light sports in the country in accordance with the GCAA Board of Directors’ Decision No. 2 of 2015.

It also aims to strengthen cooperation and coordination between the bodies concerned with light air sports to apply the laws and regulations conducive to limiting illegal practices of these sports, as well as exchanging expertise and knowledge on relevant topics.

The MoU specifies that the scope of cooperation between the signing parties will include reviewing the legislation, laws, rules, regulations and publications related to light air sports; creating a mechanism for electronic connectivity between the departments concerned; exchanging information on violation of the law; holding training workshops; empowering employees in this field; investigating accidents; and coordination for market inspection to ensure the products, which do not meet safety requirements are not in circulation.