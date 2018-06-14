Sheikha Fatima receives Ambassadresses, wives of members of diplomatic missions accredited to UAE

Sheikha Fatima welcomed and wished them a pleasant stay in the UAE to enjoy the facilitations provided by UAE under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Spouses of the diplomats congratulated Sheikha Fatima on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, and wished more prosperity, welfare and development for the UAE.

They also praised the efforts of Sheikha Fatima "Mother of the Nation" to empower the Emirati women to take part in the overall development renaissance witnessed by the UAE in various fields. They also indicated that thanks to Sheikha Fatima's relentless efforts, the UAE women were able to participate politically and assume prestigious posts in the country.

On the occasion of the Sheikh Zayed Work Day anniversary, the audience recalled the immortal achievements inside the country and abroad to draw the smile and hope in the spirits of millions of people worldwide.

Among those who attended the meeting were Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council (FNC); Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohamed A Nahyan, wife of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikha Shamsa bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikha Sheikha bint Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, wife of Pilot Staff-Brigadier Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National and Reserve Service Authority, Sheikha Fatima bint Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Sheikha Latifa bint Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State; Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Dr. Hessa Abdullah Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to Spain.