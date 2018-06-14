UAE Embassy organises Eid clothing programme in Morocco

  • Thursday 14, June 2018 in 9:16 AM
  • Ali Salim Al Kaabi, the UAE Ambassador to Morocco during the Eid programme
    Ali Salim Al Kaabi, the UAE Ambassador to Morocco during the Eid programme
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The UAE Embassy in Rabat has launched the Eid Clothing Programme for orphans and eligible families in Morocco.
The programme, initiated by the Emirates Red Crescent in line with the "Year of Zayed" Initiative, aims to bring the needy a little bit of relief and happiness on this joyous occasion. 
 
Ali Salim Al Kaabi, the UAE Ambassador to Morocco, is overseeing the programme, which is being carried out in coordination with Al Joud Foundation in Morocco, in the attendance of Saeed Muhair Al Ketbi, Minister Plenipotentiary at the embassy. 
 
Sanaa El-Idrissi, the chairperson Al Joud Foundation, hailed the UAE Ambassador' efforts in supervising the noble initiative. 