Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed attend iftar hosted by Tahnoun bin Mohammad

Their Highnesses also attended an iftar banquet in Al Ain hosted by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region.

The banquet was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Sorour bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Zayed Higher Organization for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance as well as other Sheikhs and Senior officials.