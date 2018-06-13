Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme announces names of 200 nationals eligible for housing support

The approval, which coincides with Eid al-Fitr, is part of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the monitoring of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs. The housing support includes 174 loans and 26 housing grant, which vary between new buildings, 12 newly-built houses, 18 house purchases, and 13 government housing projects, as well as seven house restorations and four house substitutions. Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Programme, said that this batch completes the initiative that was launched during Ramadan, and confirms the programme’s commitment to achieving housing stability for UAE nationals and their families while continuing the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to prioritise the stability and happiness of Emirati families. "We are continuing the journey of giving started by Sheikh Zayed, by announcing new batches of people who are eligible for housing support, every week during the month of giving," he added. He also congratulated His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, the Crown Princes, the Deputy Rulers and all UAE citizens and residents on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.