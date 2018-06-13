ERC launches third charity project to distribute Eid clothing in Hadramaut, Yemen

The project aims to distribute 7,000 clothes to the families of martyrs, children with disabilities and low-income families, as per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The launch took place during a ceremony that was attended by an ERC delegation, led by Ahmed Al Niyadi, Head of the ERC Team in Hadramaut, as well as Mohammed Al Amoudi, Under-Secretary of Hadramaut Governorate for Technical Affairs, Awadh bin Hamil, Director-General of Mukalla District, and several social figures and beneficiary families.

The distribution of the Eid clothes witnessed a considerable turnout from the families of children with disabilities, martyrs and orphans, as well as needy families, who also received purchase coupons.

Al Niyadi stated that the project aims to reduce the economic burden on the beneficiaries and make them happy while pointing out that that it is being implemented upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, through the ERC team in Hadramaut.

Al Amoudi praised the ERC’s role in supporting the governorate, as well as its efforts to reduce the effects of the Yemeni crisis and help poor and needy local people.

Awadh bin Hamil highlighted the ERC’s key role in assisting Hadramaut and Mukalla during the Holy Month of Ramadan and other religious and national occasions. The Yemeni people are happy and grateful to the ERC for its services, he added.