Arab Coalition to deliver urgent aid supplies to Hodeidah: Reem Al Hashimy

In a statement on Wednesday, the Minister said that food and essential supplies have been stocked and prepared for immediate intervention. "We have ships, planes, and trucks with food supplies and medicine to address the immediate needs of the people," she said.

Al Hashimy continued, "Hodeidah port remains open to shipping. Should the Houthis attempt to further damage and destroy any port or logistics infrastructure, we have also put contingency plans in place to move aid by other methods to Hodeidah and points beyond.

"On top of the US$14 billion that the Coalition has already given for aid in Yemen - we continue to work with aid agencies on the ground to ensure that once the port is liberated we will quickly increase the capacity of the port and the amount of aid flowing through it."

"The Coalition successfully implemented similar large-scale operations when it liberated Aden, Mukalla and Mocha which led to a considerable improvement in the lives of their people. In each area the Coalition has liberated, the local people are now better off than under Houthi or AQAP control," she added.

The Minister of State will give a press briefing this evening at 21:00 hrs local time in Riyadh, alongside the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre.