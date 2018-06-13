Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Yemen

Sheikh Mohamed and President Hadi discussed during the meeting ways to enhance bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries, as well as current developments in the Yemen.

Sheikh Mohamed reiterated that thanks to the gallantry and sacrifices of its forces, the Saudi-led Arab Coalition is stronger and in better position to maintain stability and security and to liberate Yemen and to enable the country to begin a new era of peace and development at the hands of its loyal people.

President Hadi applauded the Saudi-lead Arab Coalition's role and contributions in support of Yemen. He also commended UAE's efforts and humanitarian programmes to assist the people of Yemen.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.