Abu Dhabi Executive Committee approves proposal for new model for private schools

This came during a meeting of the Committee on Tuesday, which was presided over by Jassim Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Committee.

The new model, proposed by Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Education and Knowledge, is part of the Abu Dhabi Development Accelerators Programmes, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

It also entails a new model for private schools, based on the accredited curricula and standard. The new model is expected to contribute in raising education capacity, with very reasonable expenses for citizens and residents.

This Public-Private Partnership will be announced in the coming weeks. The pilot project for the new model will be launched in the next scholastic year.